Govt. to bring in LS on Monday bill to repeal farm laws

The government is all set to bring in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will be tabled by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, according to the list of business of the Lower House.

The legislation aims to repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The debate on the bill is likely to witness intense heat in view of serious differences between the NDA and the Opposition on the issue.

The decision to repeal the farm laws was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation on 19 November, months ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and a few other states.

The farm laws were passed by Parliament last year, amid protests by the Opposition parties. Farmer unions in parts of the country strongly opposed the laws and launched protests, demanding their repeal.

Ultimately, the government bowed to their demand with the PM announcing the decision to withdraw the farm laws.