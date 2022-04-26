Why Govt has blocked various YouTube channels?

The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked almost 16 YouTube channels from Pakistan and India for spreading misinformation on the internet. The action has been taken second time in a month on matters related to national security, India’s foreign relations, communal harmony in the country, and public order.

In a statement released Monday, the government said that, of the 16 blocked YouTube channels, 10 were from India and six from Pakistan. One Facebook page was also blocked. As per the government, these channels have a cumulative viewership of over 68 crores.

Today Anurag Thakur also claimed, “Govt has blocked 16 YouTube channels for spreading false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India. We will continue to take similar action in the future also to protect India’s national security,” as reported by ANI.

Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan.

It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by the these Indian YouTube-based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardizing India’s foreign relations with other countries.

The blocked Indian YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic.

False thumbnails were used, and the title and thumbnail of the videos were frequently altered to increase the virality of content on social media. In certain cases, it was also observed that systematic antiIndia fake news was originating from Pakistan. With this action, since December 2021, the Ministry has issued directions for blocking of 78 YouTube based news channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, etc. The Government of India remains committed towards ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwart any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order.

This marks the second time that the government has invoked emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021 — introduced in February last year — to block “YouTube news channels”.