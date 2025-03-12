Govt asks Recruiting Agents to promote safe & legal migration

Wednesday, the government asked Recruiting Agents (RAs) to do more to promote the safe and legal mobility of migrant workers abroad.

Addressing a one-day RAs’ Conclave in New Delhi, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh acknowledged the important role played by the RAs in the emigration process and highlighted various initiatives, including skilling human resources and using cutting-edge information technology to streamline emigration.

Advertisement

The conclave, organised by the Overseas Employment and Protector General of Emigrants (OE & PGE) Division in the Ministry of External Affairs, was attended by representatives from 14 RA associations, 13 State-run RAs, 16 Protector of Emigrants, senior officers from the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Ministry of External Affairs, Resident Commissioners of State Governments/UTs and media personnel.

Advertisement

As part of the MEA’s efforts to generate awareness about safe and legal migration, the minister also launched a Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra WhatsApp Channel, which will be used to disseminate information about legal and safe mobility in a form and content easily understood by the masses.

The Conclave was organised with an objective to forge greater synergies with the RA fraternity for effective implementation of the Emigration Act 1983 and minimise the space for illegal recruitment. It also provided an opportunity to discuss and deliberate upon various facets of the emigration process, upcoming opportunities, and work process-related challenges on the e-Migrate portal.