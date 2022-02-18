Govt. approves implementation of criminal justice system project

The Modi government has approved the implementation of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project of the Ministry of Home Affairs at a total cost of Rs 3,375 crore during the period 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Under the guidance of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Phase II of the ICJS project will be a step towards ensuring effective and modern policing. The project will be implemented as a central sector scheme, an official release today said.

The ICJS system would be made available through a dedicated and secure cloud-based infrastructure with high-speed connectivity.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) will be responsible for the implementation of the project in association with the National Informatics Center (NIC). The project will be implemented in collaboration with states and Union Territories.

ICJS is a national platform for enabling integration of the main IT system used for delivery of criminal justice in the country by five pillars namely: Police (Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network Systems), e-Forensics for Forensic Labs, e-Courts for Courts, e-Prosecution for Public Prosecutors and e-Prisons for Prisons.

Under Phase-I of the ICJS project, individual IT systems have been implemented and stabilized. Also, a search of records has been enabled on these systems.

Under Phase-II, the system is being built on the principle of ‘one data one entry’ whereby data is entered only once in one pillar and the same is then available in all other pillars without the need to re-enter the data in each pillar.