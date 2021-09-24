Govt allows Covid jabs ‘at home’ for people with special needs

The Union Health Ministry allowed Covid vaccination at home for people who are unable to reach vaccination centres due to restricted mobility, sources said here.

People with restricted mobility, special needs will be vaccinated at home, the health ministry said on Thursday.

This decision was taken to give a boost to the ongoing vaccination drive in which 66% of the Indian population have already been vaccinated.

Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul, during the weekly press conference said, “Those who do not have enough mobility that they can be brought out of their home, or if someone has a disability or some special needs that they can’t be brought to the centre, we have made the provision of at-home vaccination under supervision for them.”

India has achieved the milestone of vaccinating 66% of its adult population by at least one dose of the vaccines, he said.

The Centre has dispatched its order to all states in this regard.