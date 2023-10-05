Govt agencies part of BJP organisation: Akhilesh Yadav

Alleging that the CBI, the ED, the IT and even the NIA are part of BJP organisation, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav charged the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre with implicating Opposition leaders in fake cases apprehending their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

“BJP arrests anyone it is afraid of by implicating him in a false case. The ED, the CBI, the Income Tax Department and other government agencies are cells of the BJP and are part of their organisation. They first raided the houses of journalists, then arrest Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh. All this is happening at the behest of BJP,” he claimed.

Addressing a party’s workers meeting here on Thursday, Yadav said 100 crore people of the country want a change and it is certain now that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP this time in Lok Sabha elections with the help of PDA. “BJP will return to the same place where they were before 2014 after 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” he predicted.

Advertisement

Calling upon the party workers to put in all their strength on defeating BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, Akhilesh Yadav said that the workers of Samajwadi Party would go from village to village and door to door with the ideas and programmes of the party and take a pledge to defeat the BJP.

Holding the state BJP government and administration responsible for the incident in Deoria, Yadav said if the administration and the government had taken timely action, the murders of six people would not have happened.

He alleged that the BJP wants to take profit from the incident instead of providing justice to the victim’s families.