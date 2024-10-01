Govinda hospitalised after suffering accidental bullet injury, condition stable

Bollywood actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been hospitalised after suffering an accidental bullet injury in the leg by his licensed revolver, Mumbai Police said on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place at around 4:45 am, following which the actor was rushed to a hospital.

“Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg,” Shashi Sinha, Govinda’s manager, told a news agency.

Advertisement

The doctors have removed the bullet, and his condition is now stable, he added.

Govinda was alone at his home at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the actor has thanked his guru and prayers of his fans that he didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

In a purported voice not released from the Hospital, Govinda said, “I was hit by a bullet, but it has been extracted. I thank the doctors here and everyone for your prayers.”