Amidst the ongoing tussle between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and LDF government, the state government on Thursday removed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan from the post of Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed -to –be University.

The Department of Culture has issued an order in this regard on Thursday. As per the act, the sponsor can appoint the chancellor. Kerala government is the sponsor of Kalamandalam.

As per the act of Kalamandalam deemed-to-be-university, the power to appoint the Chancellor is vested in the state government.Governor was appointed as chancellor in 2015 through an executive order of the government. The Department of Culture amended this to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor.

The order issued by the Cultural department states that instead of the Governor, an eminent person from the field of art and culture will be appointed as Chancellor of the deemed-to-be university. Till then, the pro-chancellor will be in-charge of the post. State Culture Minister VN Vasavan is currently the Pro Vice Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam –deemed-to be- University.