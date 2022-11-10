Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Governor removed as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university

Governor removed as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university

As per the act of Kalamandalam deemed-to-be-university, the power to appoint the Chancellor is vested in the state government.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | November 11, 2022 1:12 am

Governor removed as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo: Twitter | @KeralaGovernor)

Amidst the  ongoing tussle between Kerala  Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and LDF government, the state government  on Thursday removed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan  from the post of Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed -to –be University.

The Department of Culture has issued an order in this regard on Thursday. As per the act, the sponsor can appoint the chancellor. Kerala government is the sponsor of Kalamandalam.

As per the act of Kalamandalam deemed-to-be-university, the power to appoint the Chancellor is vested in the state government.Governor was appointed as chancellor in 2015 through an executive order of the government. The Department of Culture amended this to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor.

The order issued by the Cultural department  states that instead of the Governor, an  eminent person from the field of art and culture will  be appointed as Chancellor of the deemed-to-be university. Till then, the pro-chancellor will be in-charge of the post. State Culture Minister VN Vasavan is currently the Pro Vice Chancellor of Kerala  Kalamandalam –deemed-to be- University.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Governor-Govt tussle in Kerala plumbs new lows
Kerala Governor likely to seek explanation from Kannur university
Kerala HC allows 9 VCs to continue till governor’s final order as per law