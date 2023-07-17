Governor claims 4 Bills passed by Punjab assembly in breach of law

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saying as per the legal advice given to him, the recent two-day Assembly session, in which four Bills were passed, was “in breach of law and procedure” and there was doubt on the legitimacy and legality of those Bills.

The letter came two days after the state chief minister urged the governor to give his consent to proposed Amendment in Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 ending the monopoly of the Badal family over telecast of sacred Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple).

Responding to Mann’s letter written on 15 July, Purohit said in the letter, “It appears from your own assertion that you are concerned with certain actions of ‘a particular political family’ that has prompted the passing of the Bill under reference. You have also pointed out what you perceive as the possible fall-out of any delay on my part in signing the Bill immediately. You have also thought it fit to describe the time taken by me as something that amounts to stifling the democratic will of the people of Punjab.”

Advertisement

Purohit, however, said as governor, he is “enjoined by the Constitution of India to ensure Bills are passed in accordance with Law”.

“In order to discharge my duties conscientiously, I have proceeded to receive legal advice which gives me to believe that your calling of Vidhan Sabha session on 19-06-2023 and 20-06-2023 when these four Bills were passed was in breach of law and procedure, thereby casting doubt on the legitimacy and legality of those Bills. In the background of the legal advice received, I am actively considering whether to obtain the legal opinion from the Attorney General of India, or as per the Constitution, to reserve these Bills for the consideration and consent of the President of India,” the latter said.

“As Chief Minister you will appreciate that the people of Punjab are equally concerned with ensuring that laws which ultimately affect them are passed after following due procedure. You may rest assured that I shall take action according to law after the legality of the Vidhan Sabha session held on 19-06-2023 and 20-06-2023 is first examined,” Purohit added in the letter.

Earlier on Saturday, the CM wrote to the governor saying in order to propagate the teachings of Holy Gurus and ensure the telecast of Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) freely available to all, ‘The Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ was introduced in the Assembly.

He said Section 125-A was inserted in ‘The Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925’ and the state Assembly passed it with overwhelming majority.

The CM, however, said though the Bill was sent for signatures to the Governor on 26 June, it has not been signed till date. He said that this amounts to stifling the democratic will of the people of Punjab.

Mann said agreement of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) with the said channel will expire on 23 July,2023. He said in case the Governor does not give nod to the Bill immediately, it may lead to a situation where millions of devotees across the world will be again deprived of watching the live telecast of Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib.

The CM said this will seriously hurt their religious sentiments of the Sikhs across the globe. He urged the Governor to sign this Bill at the earliest, so that telecast of Sarab Sanjhi Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib can be made freely available to all through various channels and media.