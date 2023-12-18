Madhya Pradesh Assembly Session begins

The first session of the 16th State Assembly of Madhya Pradesh began here today morning with the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was the first to take oath. Protem Speaker and senior most BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava administered the oath to the MLAs.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar was the next to take oath followed by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Dewda, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In view of the recent incident of security breach in the parliament, the security arrangements in the MP Assembly have also been beefed up. Each MLA is allowed to issue guest pass for only one guest.

Some MLAs who could not take oath today would be administered the oath on Tuesday.

The election of the Assembly Speaker would take place on 20 December. BJP’s Speaker candidate Narendra Singh Tomar filed his nomination papers today.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said that as per tradition, the post of Deputy Speaker should be given to the opposition Congress.

Governor Mangubhai Patel’s address to the house would also be held during the four-day session, which is scheduled to conclude on 21 December.

There are 163 BJP MLAs, 66 of Congress and one of the Bharat Adivasi Party in the 230-member Assembly.