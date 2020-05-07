Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Thursday held a meeting via video conferencing in which he informed that the government has set a target to invest Rs 15 lakh crore in next two years for the construction of roads.

Minister’s remarks came during a meeting via video conferencing with the members of SIAM Institute on impact of COVID-19 on auto sector. It was attended by MoS Gen (Retd) V K Singh, Secretary RTH Giridhar Aramane, and senior officers of MoRTH.

During the meeting, Gadkari suggested to focus on enhancing liquidity in business, as ups and downs are common. He said that one needs to plan for bad times while working for growth.

He also said that industry should focus more on innovation, technology and research skill to become competitive in global market. He further informed that he has set a target of constructing roads worth Rs 15 lakh crore in the next two years.

His ministry is working overtime to clear all arbitration cases with concessionaires, he asserted.

During this interaction, members expressed concerns regarding various challenges being faced by industry amid COVID-19 pandemic along with few suggestions and requested support from the government to keep the sector afloat.

Shri Gadkari responded to the questions from representatives and assured all possible help from the government. He informed that he would take up the issues at the appropriate level in the govt and other departments.

The Minister informed that he has directed the ministry officials to finalise the auto scrapping policy quickly, and said, it will go a long way in cost reduction. He also suggested exploring cheaper credits including foreign capital for enhancing liquidity in the automobile manufacturing sector.

On the question of BS4 vehicles, he said, the government is bound by SC verdict on the same. However, on industry suggestion, he will get the matter examined afresh. Regarding relaxations sought on other regulations, Gadkari stated that he will endeavour to provide relief wherever possible where the industry is seeking an extension of time.