Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday joined the voices of students in their demand to postpone the JEE and NEET examinations amid the spread of deadly coronavirus.

“Government of India must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

“Today, lakhs of students are saying something to the government. Their concerns about the NEET, JEE examinations should be heard,” he added.

आज हमारे लाखों छात्र सरकार से कुछ कह रहे हैं। NEET, JEE परीक्षा के बारे में उनकी बात सुनी जानी चाहिए और सरकार को एक सार्थक हल निकालना चाहिए। GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 23, 2020

The demand to postpone the examination has spiked since the government has allowed conducting the examination. Students are urging the government to postpone the examination as the coronavirus cases are increasing every day making them vulnerable at the crowded examination centres.

The exams were scheduled to be held in April-May but they were postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.

Later, the National Testing Agency and Medical Council of India have reiterated that the exam schedule can’t be postponed anymore as it would result in the loss of an academic year.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has also urged the Centre to find an alternative as the situation is unprecedented. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has urged the Prime Minister to postpone the exams until Diwali.

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of NEET and JEE exams, scheduled to be held in September 2020.

Refusing to defer the examinations, the top court said, “The careers of students can’t be put in jeopardy”.