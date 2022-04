After a spike in the reported cases of Covid-19, the Uttar Pradesh government has made waring of masks compulsory in seven cities including Lucknow.

“In view of an increase in Covid cases, wearing face masks in public places is mandatory in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow,” said a government statement.

(with agency inputs)