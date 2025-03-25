Government launches ‘Baalpan ki Kavita’ initiative to promote Indian languages in early education

The Ministry of Education, through the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSE&L), has launched the “Baalpan ki Kavita” initiative to revive and restore traditional Indian rhymes and poems for young children. This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises high-quality early childhood education, multilingualism, and the importance of incorporating children’s mother tongues into primary education.

The “Baalpan ki Kavita” initiative aims to create a comprehensive compendium of nursery rhymes and poems in all Bhartiya Bhashas (Indian languages) as well as in English. The objective is to provide young learners with joyful and contextually relevant learning material, helping them better connect with their cultural roots while making foundational education more engaging.

To encourage community participation, the DoSE&L, in collaboration with MyGov, is inviting contributions to this initiative. Participants can submit existing poems and rhymes from folklore (with proper attribution to the author) or newly composed joyful poems and rhymes. Submissions are categorised based on age groups: Pre-primary (ages 3-6), Grade 1 (ages 6-7), and Grade 2 (ages 7-8)

Entries are welcome in all Indian languages as well as in English, with a special focus on regional rhymes and poems that carry cultural significance.