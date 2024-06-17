Government fully committed to ensure safety and security of all citizens in Manipur: Shah

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Monday chaired a high level review meeting on the security situation in Manipur. which has lately witnessed incidents of violence.

In the important meeting held in New Delhi, the Home Minister was briefed in detail on the situation in the north-eastern state by top officials of security agencies, forces and administration.

The Union Home Minister did a holistic review of the security situation in Manipur and directed officials to ensure that no further incident of violence takes place in the state.

The Home Minister stressed upon strategic deployment of the central forces to restore peace and tranquility in the northeastern state, and added that the forces will be increased, if required.

Shah directed that strict action must be taken as per law against the perpetrators of violence.

He said that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to ensuring safety and security of all citizens of Manipur.

Shah also reviewed the situation in relief camps, especially in respect of proper availability of food, water, medicines and other basic amenities.

He directed the Chief Secretary of Manipur to ensure proper health and education facilities for the displaced people and their rehabilitation.

The HM underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict and also said that the MHA will talk to both the groups, Meiteis and Kukis so as to bridge the ethnic divide, at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande, Union Home Secretary, Director Intelligence Bureau (IB), Chief of Army Staff (Designate) Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Security Advisor to Government of Manipur, Director General of Assam Rifles, Chief Secretary Manipur, Director General of Police(DGP) Manipur and senior officials of Army and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The northeastern state has been witnessing violent incidents since May 3 last year that have disturbed the state, displacing people and leaving communities traumatized.

Meanwhile, the meeting comes a day after Shah chaired a high level security review meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir and also on preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Shah had directed the agencies to replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley through area domination plan and zero terror plan in Jammu division.

The HM had also said that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its decisive phase.