Government extends Ceasefire Agreements with Naga groups for another year

The Government has decided to extend Ceasefire Agreements with various Naga groups for a period of another one year from this month.

These agreements are currently operational between Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK); National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation (NSCN/R) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango).

According to a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announcement today, the agreement with the NSCN/NK and NSCN/R will be extended for one year with effect from 28th April, 2022 to 27th April, 2023.

The agreement with the NSCN/K-Khango will be extended from 18th April 2022 to 17th April 2023.