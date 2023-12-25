Government ensuring development benefits all: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India’s development mantra is everybody’s participation for everybody’s progress, and the Government is trying to ensure that benefits of development reach all and none should remain outside its ambit.

He was addressing a gathering of the Christian community organized on the occasion of Christmas at his residence.

Modi said the Holy Pope in one of his Christmas addresses prayed that God bless those who are engaged in the elimination of poverty. The Pope believed that poverty hurts the dignity of a person, he said.

The Pope’s words reflected the gist of India’s mantra for development: “Sabka saath, sabka vishwas, sabka vikas, sabka prayas,” the prime minister said.

“Christmas is the day we celebrate Christ’s birthday. This is also a day to recall his life message and values. Christ lived the values of compassion and service and worked to establish a society which gives justice to all, a society which is inclusive. These values are the guiding light in the journey of development of our country,” Modi said.

He said benefits of development are reaching members of the Christian community also, particularly the poor and the deprived sections. Mr Modi recalled when the Government constituted a separate Ministry for fishermen, many fishermen from the Christian community, publicly welcomed this and honoured him for the decision.

On the occasion of Christmas, the Prime Minister said he will definitely acknowledge the contribution of the Christian community in the country’s development. The Christian community played a significant role in the freedom movement and many thinkers and leaders of the community were involved in the struggle.

Gandhiji himself had said that the Non-Cooperation Movement was conceived under the patronage of Sushil Kumar Rudra, Principal of the St. Stephen’s College, Mr Modi said.

The Christian community has continued to play an important role in giving direction to society, the Prime Minister said. The Christian community actively participates in social service, and the community is always at the forefront to serve the poor and the deprived.

Even today, across India, institutions of the Christian community are making a huge contribution in important areas like education and healthcare, he said.

The Prime Minister said the country is moving ahead fast with the aim of creating a Developed India by 2047. In this endeavour, the role of the youth will be important and they should therefore remain physically, mentally and emotionally fit and healthy.

Many campaigns are being run for this purpose, such as Fit India, use of millets, focus on nutrition, awareness towards mental health, and campaign against drugs have become mass movements, he said.

“I would urge the leaders of the Christian community, especially those associated with education and healthcare institutions, to make people more aware of these issues,” he said.

Mr Modi said “there is a tradition of giving gifts on Christmas. I too have just received a very sacred gift, and so, let us take this opportunity to consider how we can gift a better planet to future generations.”

Sustainability is the need of today’s time. Living a sustainable lifestyle is the central message of Mission LIFE. This is an international movement which is being led by India. This campaign inspires pro-planet people to adopt pro-planet lifestyle. The Prime Minister said the socially conscious Christian community can play a major role in leading the Mission.

The Community should also support Vocal For Local and promote local products, he said. The Prime Minister wished that “this festive season further strengthens us as a nation, bringing all our countrymen closer.”