Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government over reports of China’s action in Demchok, saying the government is clueless on how to handle China and is ignoring their actions which will cause problems.

GOI is clueless on how to handle China. Ignoring their actions now will cause huge problems in the future. pic.twitter.com/oMixHTEQuF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 26, 2021

“Government of India (GOI) is clueless on how to handle China. Ignoring their actions now will cause huge problems in the future,” he said in a tweet.

He also attached a news report that claimed: “In Demchok, China’s tents on India side; no date yet for talks”.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Modi-led Centre over its handling of China’s actions in Ladakh and other areas.