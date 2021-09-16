Government to auction gifts and mementos received by the Prime Minister

The Ministry of Culture is e-Auctioning the gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recent past, said a senior officer of the Culture Ministry here on Thursday.

The proceedings of the e-auction would go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga, the officer said. The Memorabilia also include the sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians.

The Ministry is e auctioning a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others

“Those who are interested could participate in the 21-day long e-auction through the website https://pmmementos.gov.in from September 17 to 7 October,” the Ministry said.