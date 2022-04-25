Government has achieved target of providing one crore houses to the poor

Union Minister of Urban Development, Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government had already achieved its target of providing one crore houses to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (urban) and last month again it sanctioned 17, 326 housing and urban infrastructure projects.

He said that new projects announced last month had a total loan component of Rs 2, 31, 465 crore. So far it has disbursed Rs 1,93,574 crore to housing and urban development agencies facilitating construction of about 19.7 lakh housing units, 6.70 lakh sanitation units and residential plots in different parts of the country, the Minister said addressing a press conference.

The government provided the houses to the poor with proper facilities of gas connection, toilet, etc, the Minister said.

Speaking on the ocassion, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore said that Housing and Urban Delopment Corporation (HUDCO) had been instrumental in providing shelter to 1.90 crore urban as well as rural poor to get houses.

HUDCO provides financial assistance to the government agencies in the field of infrastructure development of states, he said.

Saying urbanisation is fast growing in the country and it may reach nearly 35 per cent by 2030, the Minister of State said that it was government’s responsibility to provide shelter to the growing public through PMAY Urban and Rural and fulfil the vision ofthe Prime Minister.

He said that over 92 per cent of these dwelling units benefited the economically weaker sections and low-income groups of the society.

This is the single largest contribution of any institution across the world, he said.