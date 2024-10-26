Gorakhpur to get world-class rowing sports center :Yogi

In a significant announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the government will allocate space for the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) in the Water Sports Complex near Ramgarhtal to establish a world-class rowing sports center. He further shared that efforts would be undertaken to expand water sports opportunities across major lakes throughout the state.

Speaking to players and the public at the closing ceremony of the 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship at Ramgarhtal here on Saturday, the CM highlighted the vast potential for rowing in the state, emphasizing the importance of nurturing talent.

“Our rowers have the capability to compete and win medals in the Olympics and other international events. To develop these talents, the government will provide space in the world-class water sports complex near Ramgarhtal for the creation of a rowing sports center, in response to the Rowing Federation of India’s request. Additionally, the state government will extend comprehensive support to advance the center,” he said.

The CM also noted the abundance of natural lakes in Uttar Pradesh, indicating that similar efforts will be made to expand rowing opportunities there as well.

Referring to the achievements of UP players who won medals in the Asian Games and other international rowing competitions, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the accomplishments of Laxman Awardee and Youth Welfare Officer of Deoria Puneet Baliyan, Laxman Awardee Kudrat Ali, Arvind Singh from Bulandshahr, Mohammad Azad from Sultanpur, Lokesh Kumar from Hapur, and Rajesh Kumar from Sant Kabir Nagar. He noted that these athletes have brought great honor to the state on both national and international stages.

He emphasized that sports not only contribute to physical and mental well-being but have also become a promising avenue for career growth. He shared that the state government has introduced a sports policy and issued a directive to provide direct government employment to UP athletes who have won medals in competitions such as the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

“Lalit Upadhyay, who earned a medal in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics, has been appointed as a Deputy SP in the UP Police, and today, an announcement has been made to offer a job to Olympic medalist Rajkumar Pal,” the Chief Minister stated. He added that, so far, over 500 athletes have been provided government jobs through this initiative.

CM Yogi highlighted several measures undertaken by the state to promote sports and motivate players. As part of this effort, sports grounds and open gyms are being rapidly developed in all 57,000-gram panchayats, alongside mini stadiums at the block level and stadiums at the district level.

He further noted that the construction of the state’s first world-class sports university, named in honor of hockey legend Major Dhyanchand, is progressing fast in Meerut.

CM said that, to motivate athletes, the state government has allocated significant cash prizes for Olympic medalists. Gold medalists in individual Olympic events will receive Rs 6 crore, silver medalists Rs 4 crore, and bronze medalists Rs 2 crore. In Olympic team events, the prizes are set at Rs 3 crore for gold, Rs 2 crore for silver, and Rs 1 crore for bronze. Additionally, every state athlete participating in the Olympics receives an incentive of Rs 10 lakh.

He further shared that Asian Games gold medalists are awarded Rs 3 crore, silver medalists Rs 1.5 crore, and bronze medalists Rs 75 lakh. For the Commonwealth Games and World Championships, cash awards are Rs 1.5 crore for gold, Rs 75 lakh for silver, and Rs 50 lakh for bronze. Similarly, winners in the SAF and National Games are also rewarded with cash prizes.

CM stated that the government is appointing experienced athletes as coaches, providing them with an honorarium of Rs 1.5 lakh per month. Additionally, Padma award-winning athletes from the state receive financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per month.