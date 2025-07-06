Gopal Khemka murder: RJD mounts attack against JDU-BJP govt; ‘assailants won’t be spared,’ says Bihar Dy CM

The Opposition RJD on Sunday mounted its attack on the ruling JD-U-BJP-led government in Bihar over the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, alleging that the state is no longer in the hands of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and those sitting in Delhi are calling the shots.

RJD MP Manoj Jha stated that the spot where Khemka was murdered is just two and a quarter kilometres away from the residence of CM Nitish Kumar, yet such an incident happened.

Advertisement

“The Chief Minister will take action only when he is alert, but Bihar is no longer in his hands. Bihar is in the hands of those sitting in Delhi. The wound of Muzaffarpur is still fresh, and Gopal Khemka has been murdered; that place is just 200 metres away from the police station and two and a quarter kilometres away from the Chief Minister’s residence.

Advertisement

“Now, they are saying action will be taken. But can they bring the dead back? Bihar has become synonymous with lawlessness today,” Jha added.

Khemka, a prominent businessman and BJP leader, was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his residence in Patna on Friday night. In 2018, the industrialist’s son, Gunjan Khemka, was also shot dead in a similar fashion.

The chilling murder of Gopal Khemka that took place just months ahead of assembly elections has triggered a massive political slugfest in Bihar with the Opposition RJD and its alliance partners slamming the NDA government in Bihar over law and order.

Earlier on Saturday, former Bihar deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that police didn’t act swiftly and took two hours to reach the crime spot.

”It’s a horrible incident. The businessmen want to leave Bihar. The incident occurred in the heart of Patna… Still, it takes the police two hours to arrive here,” he told a news agency.

“Six years ago, his (Gopal Khemka’s) son was murdered, and none of the murderers were caught. By the time transfers and postings are done through bribery and performers are not posted, things will not improve. No one is safe in Bihar. The CM is unconscious and he is tired, officers are running the government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary has informed that an SIT has been formed and instructions have been given to take action against the criminals.

“The Chief Minister has formed an SIT and given clear instructions that action should be taken against the criminals wherever they are hiding; they will not be spared. Bihar Police will ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future and will also get to the bottom of this incident,” he added.