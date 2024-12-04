Google’s first safety engineering centre in India to come up in Hyderabad

Tech giant Google will establish its first Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in India at Hyderabad, making it its second such centre in the Asia Pacific and the fifth in the world.

The Telangana government on Wednesday signed a key agreement with Google which has already set up its largest campus outside the US in the city.

The GSEC is a unique international cybersecurity hub, playing a key role in developing advanced security and online security products. It will serve as a collaborative platform for cutting-edge research, artificial intelligence-based security, cybersecurity experts and researchers.

Advertisement

According to a statement released by the state government, it has entered into a strategically crucial and broad-ranging partnership with Google through this agreement.

The GSEC in Hyderabad, the second after Tokyo in the Asia Pacific, will play a vital role in developing advanced security and online safety products for the Indian context. The centre will focus on cutting-edge research, AI-driven security solutions and creating a collaborative platform for leading experts and researchers in cybersecurity. The centre will work to enhance skill development, employment and cybersecurity capabilities in the country.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy could not hide his delight when he announced the establishment of the GSEC in Hyderabad. Taking to micro-blogging site ‘X’, he wrote: “Delighted to share that today morning along with my ministerial colleague D Sridhar Babu Garu we closed a major cutting edge technology investment partnership with Google for Hyderabad. Google has chosen Hyderabad to establish its Safety Engineering Centre which will be the second in Asia Pacific and only the fifth in the world.”

He went on to add, “With this successful partnership, we have made history and set the foundation for transforming Hyderabad into a global hub for safety engineering and cyber security.”

He hoped this would create more employment opportunities for the youth.

Other key discussion points included the establishment of a major Cloud Centre of Excellence (Google C-CoE) in Hyderabad with cutting-edge competencies.

Google was also exploring an agreement to partner with the state government to set up India’s first Google-powered Intelligent Traffic Management System. The tech company will also collaborate with the state government to establish a Google Startup Hub, in developing the fourth city and also in drawing up programmes at the level of school education and Young India Skill University.