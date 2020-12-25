M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala chief minister, was the main brain behind the gold smuggling case and he had amassed wealth through it, the Enforcement Directorate(ED) probing the money trail of the shady deals says in its additional chargesheet, filed at the special court in Kochi on Thursday.

The ED in its charge sheet has stated that Sivasankar is directly involved with the proceeds of the crime.The ED said that Sivasankar has involved with the gold smuggling gang after knowing their operations.

The charge sheet also said that the 1 kg gold and Rs 1crore which was seized from the locker belonging to the gold smuggling accused Swapna, in fact belongs to Sivasankar.

The charge sheet also explains that this was the corruption amount given by Santhosh Eappen, the MD of contracting firm, Unitacto Sivasankar after he intervened to get the Life Mission contract to the former.