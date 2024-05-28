‘God’ has sent Modi to help Ambani and Adani: Rahul Gandhi in Deoria

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said at a joint election meeting here on Tuesday that the INDI alliance is set to form government at the Centre. They assured the gathering that after assuming power, their alliance would strive to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Prime Minister during the Deoria rally for his recent ‘God’ statement.

He said, “… all the rest are biological, but Narendra Modi ji is not biological. Their ‘God’ has sent him to help Ambani and Adani, but ‘God’ has not sent them to help the farmers and labourers.”

The Congress leader said, “If God had sent him like this, he would have helped the poor and farmers. This is Narendra Modi’s God.” Expressing his frustration with the media, he remarked, “Some sycophants sit and question Modi. Modi ji, how do you eat mangoes? Do you eat after washing or peeling? On this, Modi ji says we do not do anything, everything happens automatically.”

Rahul Gandhi said, “If God had sent him, God would have asked him to help the weakest people of India, the farmers, and the poor. But Modi ji’s God merely asked him to help Ambani and Adani. Forgive Ambani-Adani’s Rs 16 lakh crore, just help them. What kind of God is he? He is Modi ji’s God.”

Rahul Gandhi also raised concerns about youth unemployment, assuring the gathering that the INDI alliance would hand over 30 lakh jobs to the youth as soon as they came to power. He assured that a sum of Rs 1 lakh would be deposited in the bank accounts of unemployed youth every year.

The Congress leader also poured drinking water from a bottle over his head to alleviate the prevailing heat.

He also appealed to voters to cast their vote in favor of INDI candidates in Deoria, Kushinagar, and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats.

In his address, Akhilesh Yadav remarked that corruption has increased across the board. They showed dreams in the name of investments. Did these investments materialise on the ground? Donations were collected from big people in the name of electoral bonds but that resulted in inflation, he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav said that this election holds significance not only for us but also for future generations. He asserted that this election is aimed at safeguarding the Constitution. This Constitution is our lifeline. We have to give priority to preserving the Constitution over food, clothing, and shelter.