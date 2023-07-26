GOC 15 Corps, DGP discuss measures to counter new tactics of terrorists

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps Lt General Rajiv Ghai and Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh discussed various important aspects pertaining to the prevailing security scenario of the valley.

Strengthening and augmenting of security measures in order to counter the new tactics of terrorists including infiltration, pushing of drugs and arms being adopted by Pakistan were discussed were discussed during their meeting on Tuesday.

The DGP lauded the synergy between different forces which he said has contributed immensely in foiling the ill intentions of Pakistan and the terrorists sent by it. The officers emphasized on sharing of intelligence between the forces on a regular basis, and also stressed on conduct of joint operations to comb out the remnants of hidden terrorists.

