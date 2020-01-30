Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday announced that Goans will be banned from entering casinos from February 1.

Casinos have been a major attraction of tourists as well as locals in the states.

Sawant also announced that the state Sales Tax commissioner would be appointed as a Gaming Commissioner to formulate rules and regulate the casino industry.

“The Sales Tax Commission will be appointed as the Gaming Commission on February 1. Goans will be banned from entering casinos on the same day,” Chief Minister said while speaking to media.

He also informed that a notification to the effect would be issued later in on Thursday of Friday.

Once the Gaming Commission comes into effect, it will have the authority to formulate rules and regulations to govern the casino industry, as well as identify and prevent domiciled Goans from entering and playing in the casinos, Sawant said.

Currently, there are six offshore casinos anchored and operating from the Mandovi river, nine onshore casinos in Goa.