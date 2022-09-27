Goa plans to start a degree in pisciculture: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that his government intends to start a veterinary college and a degree in pisciculture in the coastal state.

“Being coastal belt, we speak of a blue economy, but one can’t pursue a degree in pisciculture here, Goan youths have to go to southern states for it. Hence we need to start it, so along with Goan students and even students from other states can take education,” he said after inaugurating the Goa College of Agriculture at Old Goa.

He said that the government is taking all the steps to upgrade the educational area.

Sawant assured that the Agriculture College will run smoothly, and have all the necessary accreditations to enable the future graduates a bright future.

“Government will not fall short in helping the college run well. Students should aim at becoming agriculturists,” he said, adding that the government would start a Masters in Agriculture programme too.

He further said that the college would start a research institute for agricultural studies in the college in coordination with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).