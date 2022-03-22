Goa govt swearing-in on March 28, Congress slams delay

The swearing-in ceremony of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet colleagues has been postponed to March 28 to facilitate the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP leadership at the event, a state BJP official said on Tuesday.

The Congress, however, lashed out at the BJP for delaying the installation of a new government, ever since the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the February 14 assembly polls.

“Convenience of the People of Goa is paramount than Convenience of @narendramodi @AmitShah & @BJP4India Leaders. Goa wants full-fledged @GovtofGoa in place immediately. Stop wasteful expenditure on Event Management & hold Swearing-in in Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan immediately,” Congress MLA Yuri Alemao tweeted on Tuesday.

A BJP spokesperson said that a grand swearing-in ceremony would be held at an indoor stadium on March 28, with top BJP leaders in attendance.

Apart from Modi, Shah, BJP national President J.P. Nadda, and Chief Ministers of seven BJP-ruled states are also expected to be present.

Shortly after staking claim to form a government in Goa, Sawant had suggested on Monday that the swearing-in ceremony could be delayed to accommodate the itineraries of top central BJP leaders.

The 20-member BJP legislative party has been supported by three independents and two MLAs from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, with BJP national General Secretary C.T. Ravi also hinting at more MLAs supporting the treasury benches when the floor test is conducted.