Goa achieves 100 per cent completion of first dose vaccination, PM Modi praises state’s efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday patted Goa’s health workers on the back for vaccinating the entire population of Goa with the first dose of the covid vaccine.

Modi said completion of 100 per cent of first dose of vaccination in the State (dependent heavily on tourism for its revenue generation) would encourage tourists to visit Goa without any fear of being infected with the deadly virus.

Speaking to the healthcare workers in Goa via video conferencing Modi appreciated the state’s efforts in making vaccination drive a success.”Goa is playing an important role in the success of the world’s largest and fastest vaccination drive – ‘Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine’. In the past few months, Goa fought bravely against heavy rainfall, cyclone and flood, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant,” the Prime minister said.

Modi thanked the healthcare workers for their fight against Coronavirus. “I thank Team Goa, for their work during such a time. Every eligible person in Goa has received a dose of vaccine. This is a big deal in the fight against corona. Congratulations to all the people of Goa for this. This kind of coordination that Goa has shown to address social and geographical challenges is commendable. The Canacoona subdivision, which is situated far and wide in the state, is proof of the rapid vaccination as in the rest of the state,” he said.

The Prime Minister appreciated healthcare workers in ensuring the success of the campaign to vaccinate 2.5 crore people on 17 September. “The largest vaccination doses administered on September 17 with over 2.5 crore vaccinations by the Indian healthcare workers is worth admiring and shows our dedication to fight against this pandemic. The government is trying to make sure that not a single citizen of India faces any difficulties during these trying times,” Modi said.

“I also want to appreciate all the doctors, medical staff, people associated with the administration in the country. With the efforts of all of you, India has set a record of giving the vaccine to more than 2.5 crore people in a single day yesterday…The achievement shows India’s strength and the entire world will acknowledge it,” PM Modi said.

Modi said it was understandable how difficult it might have been to meet the vaccination target. Crossing rivers in spate to safely take the vaccines to far flug areas only showed the commitment of healthcare workers. He said people would always keep in mind their tireless work and dedication to society and service to humanity.

The Prime minister pointed out that India had given priority to states dependent on tourism in its vaccination drive. “We avoided making any statement on the issue earlier to avoid any politics over it. It was very important to revive the tourism sector in the states. In Uttarakhand the ‘Chaar-dham’ pilgrimage would be possible thanks to vaccination. In Goa’s case 100 per cent vaccination assumes immense significance,” Modi said.