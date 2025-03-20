Glorifying foreign invaders an act of treason, says Yogi

Calling those who glorify foreign invaders ‘traitors’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said independent India cannot accept such an act that strengthens the foundation of treason.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the inauguration of the main and residential buildings of Tehsil Mihipurwa (Motipur) in Bahraich on Thursday. The tehsil complex, built over 2,138 square meters, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 845.19 lakh.

Advertisement

On the occasion, he said, at a time when the world is praising India’s Sanatan culture and traditions, it becomes the duty of every citizen to show respect and reverence for the great men of India. “In such times, no invader should be glorified. To do so is to lay the foundation of treason, which independent India cannot tolerate,” he stressed.

Advertisement

Elborating further on his contension, he asserted that the new India won’t accept those who insult India’s great men, glorify the invaders who trampled Sanatan culture, dishounored daughters, and attacked faith.

Highlighting Bahraich’s deep connection with India’s ‘Rishi’ tradition, the chief minister remarked, “It is believed that Maharishi Balark’s world-famous ashram was located in Bahraich. The district derives its name from Balark Rishi. This is the same historic land where Maharaja Suheldev hoisted India’s victory flag by defeating a foreign invader.”

“The courage and valor displayed by Maharaja Suheldev ensured that for 150 years, no foreign invader dared to attack India. However, there were attempts to strip this sacred land of Bahraich of its identity,” he added.

Criticising previous governments, the CM remarked that while announcements were made, real work remained undone. “Mihipurwa tehsil did not have a building until now, despite the fact that most of the work for a common citizen is handled by the tehsil. Whether it’s land-related records, measurements, inheritance proceedings, transfers, or partition matters, the tehsil serves as the central hub for resolving these issues. Without its own building, how could justice be delivered in revenue matters?”

The chief minister said when the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) double-engine government assumed power in 2017, over 33 lakh revenue cases were pending. Such delays often led to fighting, riots, and forceful grabbing of poor people’s land by powerful individuals. “Due to the inefficiency of previous governments, these centers had become hotbeds of corruption, rendering justice inaccessible to the common man, and the voice of the poor was systematically suppressed.”

He continued, “We set a strict timeline for resolving cases, ensuring accountability at every level. As a result, we have provided justice to the poor by settling all 33 lakh cases. Additionally, through the Anti-Land Mafia Task Force, we have freed 64,000 acres of illegally occupied land, paving the way for increased investment in the state.”