Global Water Tech Award 2024’ conferred on DMRC for excellence in water conservation

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been recognised with the prestigious “Global Water Tech Award, 2024” in the ‘Organisation Category’ for its outstanding environmental initiatives.

This award was presented by the Global Energy & Environment Foundation (GEEF) to DMRC for its relentless efforts in water conservation and efficient utilisation of water resources in the city of Delhi, a DMRC spokesperson said on Sunday.

Key initiatives that contributed to this honour include the provision of rainwater harvesting pits, the installation of sewage treatment plants, and the use of treated effluent for construction, horticulture, and dust suppression at sites.

Additionally, the DMRC has implemented water-efficient fixtures, Beton Wash facilities at construction sites, and dual plumbing systems.

Since its inception, the DMRC has ensured the useful utilisation of dewatered water from its construction sites.

Notably, during its first phase of construction, dewatered water from underground work near Delhi Vishwavidyalaya was used to rejuvenate the dry Sarpakar Lake in the ridge area.

Currently, dewatered water from Phase-IV construction is being used to rejuvenate Roshanara Bagh Lake, with more than a kilometre of pipeline laid by DMRC to facilitate this.

The water requirements for maintaining horticulture at DMRC’s staff quarters, depots, and Metro Bhawan are met using treated water from various sewage treatment plants installed at these premises.

Recently, the DMRC declared its headquarters at Metro Bhawan as “Carbon Neutral,” showcasing its commitment to addressing climate change.

This award highlights DMRC’s role as a leader in the sustainable utilisation and conservation of vital natural resources, setting a benchmark for other organisations.