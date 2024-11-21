Global peace needs dialogue and cooperation: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India stands firm on the principles of freedom of navigation, overflight, and adherence to international law as pillars of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, while addressing the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) forum in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

Highlighting discussions on the proposed Code of Conduct, Singh underlined that India supports a framework that respects the rights of nations not involved in its drafting. “The Code should align with international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982,” he said, reiterating India’s commitment to maintaining global maritime order.

Touching on the broader challenges to international peace, Singh praised Lao PDR for embodying Buddhist values of non-violence and peace. He urged nations to adopt these principles as a guide in a world increasingly divided into polarized blocs, stressing that peaceful coexistence and dialogue are essential for addressing global challenges.

“India has consistently advocated for dialogue as the cornerstone of resolving complex international issues. Open communication builds trust, fosters cooperation, and creates sustainable partnerships,” Singh remarked. He noted that India’s approach to challenges, from border disputes to trade negotiations, reflects this enduring commitment to peaceful engagement.

Singh also highlighted the significance of the ASEAN region in the ‘Asian Century,’ lauding its economic dynamism and cultural vibrancy. He assured that India remains a steadfast partner in the region’s transformative journey, strengthening shared goals of peace and prosperity.