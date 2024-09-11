Global industry leaders vouch for ‘Modi Law’ for semiconductor industry

India has not only emerged as a global leader but is also swiftly positioning itself as a significant player in the critical area of supply chain management in the semiconductor industry, said global industry giants on Wednesday calling for a focus on the ‘Modi Law’ for exponential industry growth.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Semicon India 2024 at Expo Mart in Greater Noida, they said the ‘Modi Laws’ refer to Prime Minister Modi’s policies, which drive holistic industrial development. The world sees India as a rising force in semiconductor manufacturing and is confident in its leadership role within the global supply chain. Countries across the globe are committed to fostering collaboration to support this growth, they added.

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI, a global association dedicated to advancing collaboration in the semiconductor industry, described the event as “unimaginable and amazing”. While SEMICON has been held in various countries, the inaugural edition in India is four to five times larger than those in other nations, highlighting India’s remarkable capabilities.

He emphasised that CEOs and business leaders unanimously agree on promoting semiconductor manufacturing and supply chain development in India. India’s leadership and vision have had a global impact and made this progress possible.

Manocha highlighted the importance of ‘Modi Law’, stating that turning this vision into reality is essential for the progress of India, the entire world, and humanity. He noted that success in the semiconductor industry paves the way for breakthroughs across all industrial sectors.

Tata Electronics CEO Dr. Randhir Thakur highlighted that Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation for India’s first commercial semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, and the country’s first indigenous industry in Jagiroad, Assam.

Both projects were approved by the government of India in record time, setting a new benchmark for efficiency. This progress is a result of India’s Semiconductor Mission. He explained that chip manufacturing requires collaboration between thousands of specialized semiconductor partners, working as a team across 11 key components, including design, social infrastructure, and logistics.

Dr. Thakur commended the inclusion of representatives from all these critical ecosystems in the event, calling it a significant achievement. He stressed the importance of teamwork, comparing it to the unity of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team, and attributed this progress to PM Modi’s global influence, visionary leadership, and the success of the Semiconductor Mission.

Tata, having pioneered the steel industry in India, is fully committed to building the country’s semiconductor ecosystem, which will generate 50,000 jobs, creating ten additional employment opportunities for each semiconductor-related job. He said, “This is the right time—India’s golden moment.”

Kurt Sievers, Executive Director and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, emphasized that ambition, trust, and collaboration are the key drivers of success in the semiconductor industry, describing it not as a sprint but a marathon. He noted NXP’s 50-year presence in India and highlighted the remarkable transformations in recent years, strengthening India’s economy and global standing. Sievers underscored that innovation, democracy, and trust are the guiding principles behind India’s industrial progress, affirming NXP’s commitment to being in and with India.

Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO of Renesas Electronics Corporation, the world’s third-largest automotive semiconductor company, and leading microcontroller supplier, expressed pride in establishing their first plant in India. With plans to expand further across Bangalore, Delhi, Noida, and Hyderabad, Shibata mentioned Renesas’ deep expertise in semiconductor technology, including building the world’s first 300 mm commercial semiconductor path. He reaffirmed Renesas’ dedication to helping India realize its semiconductor ambitions and supporting the vision behind the ‘Modi Law.’

Luc Van Den Hove, President and CEO of IMEC, the world’s largest semiconductor research and development hub, stated that IMEC is ready to strengthen India’s semiconductor manufacturing efforts through strategic partnerships. He stressed that a reliable supply chain is crucial for India and the world. India, as the world’s largest democracy, is uniquely positioned to provide that stability. His emphasis on strategic partnerships should instill a sense of optimism about the future of India’s semiconductor industry.