Give top priority to safety, President tells Indian Railways

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday underlined the need to ensure the safety of rail passengers by all means.

”With the advanced technology and Artificial Intelligence-based-applications, efficient and foolproof systems should be designed giving utmost priority to rail safety,” she said when a group of 255 probationers of Indian Railways (2018 batch) called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

The President said that the Indian Railways was the backbone of not just the Indian economy but also of India’s unity and socio-cultural diversity. She emphasised that it was the responsibility of young officers like them to carry forward the rich legacy of the railway ecosystem and strive to make Indian Railways the provider of the best quality services in the world.

Stating that technology was the driving force in all fields today, she highlighted that for Indian Railways which was catering to the needs and demands of millions of people every day and transports millions of tonnes of freight every month, harnessing technology to the best extent possible was a must.

Murmu urged the young officers to contribute to charting a new path in the technological advancement of the country by devising new applications and systems for people-friendly and eco-friendly transportation systems.

The President said the people who travel by train carry with them the memories of their journeys. She urged officers to treat the passengers as their guests and provide the best service and best experience that they could cherish.