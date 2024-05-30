Give new heights to Kashi’s development: PM’s message to Varanasi voters

A couple of hours before the end of the campaigning for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exclusively addressed the people of his constituency, Varanasi, urging them to vote in large numbers to give the development of Kashi new heights.

Releasing the video message for social media before he left for Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu for a 48-hour-long meditation, the prime minister said, “I remember, on the day of my nomination, the young generation was very excited. Now, this enthusiasm should be seen at every booth, this is my request. Now, there is an opportunity to give new heights to the development of Kashi, this will happen only when the people of Kashi vote as much as possible on June 1.”

He further said there is a special request to the youth, women power, and farmers of Kashi. Every vote of yours will increase my strength and give me new energy. You people have to remember that first voting then refreshments, he said.

Advertisement

He appealed to the people of Bhojpuri to reach the polling place to vote as much as possible.