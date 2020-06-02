A girl in Kerala failed to bear the sadness of not being able to attend the online class which began on Monday and committed suicide by setting herself ablaze.

According to the parents of the deceased, she was a student of class 10th and was supposed to attend the online classes which were started from Monday in Kerala after the government’s order.

The girl belonged to economically weak family, living in a small house at Valancherry in Malappurram. She was a very bright student all through her brief academic career.

She was deeply upset as the TV in her house was not working and the only mobile in their home was not charged.

The girl was upset since Monday morning after she failed to attend the online class.

Later, her mother was unable to find her and after a search she found the burned body of her daughter about 200 metres from their home.

A bottle of kerosene was found near her burned body.

The autopsy would be conducted later at the State-run Manjeri Medical College hospital and would be handed to the family to conduct the last rites.

Speaking to IANS, local legislator Abid Hussain Thangal said this sad episode could have been avoided had proper arrangements for students who have no access to TV or mobile phones been taken care of.

“We had raised this aspect with the education authorities but do not think, there were any arrangements for those who did not have a TV or a smart phone. She was a very bright student,” said Thangal.

The girl’s father was a casual labourer and on account of the lockdown, had no work and hence had no money to repair their TV.la