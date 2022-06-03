Girl gang-raped in car in Hyderabad

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by five teenagers in a car in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills area on last Saturday.

On Friday, the horrifying incident was revealed. Two suspects have been apprehended and are being questioned by police.

The incident is said to have involved pupils in grades 11 and 12 from politically powerful families. A son of a legislator is also thought to be a member of the gang.

He may not have been part of the crime, according to authorities, because he apparently got out of the car and fled before the gang-rape.

The underage girl and a buddy had gone to a pub. She befriended a boy during the party because her companion had departed early. He and his friends promised to drop her off at her house. They stopped at a pastry store on the way and parked the Mercedes automobile in Jubilee Hills, where she was sexually raped by five boys while others stood guard outside the car.

When the girl’s father saw injuries on her neck and inquired about them, the incident was discovered. She told him that she was assaulted by some boys after a pub party.

Police opened a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday after receiving a complaint from the victim’s father.

It was initially considered a case of outraging modesty, but police changed the section to 376 of the IPC after recording the victim’s account.

Based on the victim’s account, a police officer stated that they were looking for the accused.

Only one boy, who is also a minor, might be named by the girl.

The police were also scanning CCTV footage and gathering other technical evidence.

(with inputs from IANS)