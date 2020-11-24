A girl died while two men are feared killed after an uncontrolled Alto car coming from Rishikesh fell into the Ganga canal near Village Kamhera in district Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday.

The victims had gone to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand from Delhi to attend a family function. The ill-fated incident occurred when they were on their way to Delhi.

Police are carrying out a search operation for the two men who were in the car while two girls were rescued by the villagers and police shortly after the accident. One of the rescued girls, however, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

SSP Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav said that out of the two injured girls, Arti, succumbed to her injuries during treatment while Priya is still under treatment. Nikhil and Praveen, who were also travelling in the same car are, however, missing. Expert divers, along with police are searching for them.

According to the police, all four of them were returning to Delhi from Rishikesh along the canal road when suddenly the driver lost his control on the wheels near Village Kamhera and the car fell in the canal.

Some villagers who witnessed the accident rushed for help and informed the police. The girls were pulled out of the canal and immediately rushed to the hospital but the two men were carried away by the strong currents. The police are still carrying out a search operation but the chances of rescuing them alive are bleak.

Meanwhile, the family members of all four of them have been informed and the dead body of Arti has been sent for post mortem, informed the SSP.