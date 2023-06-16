Giani Raghbir Singh has been chosen as the new Jathedar of the Akal Takht by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday. He takes over the position from Giani Harpreet Singh. The decision was made during an urgent meeting of the SGPC executive body.

Meanwhile, Giani Harpreet Singh will remain the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami announced this during a press conference, stating that Giani Harpreet Singh himself expressed his desire to step down as the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht.

During the executive body meeting, it was agreed that Giani Harpreet Singh would continue serving as the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib, while Giani Raghbir Singh would assume the role of Jathedar of the Akal Takht.

Giani Harpreet Singh had been fulfilling the responsibilities of the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht since 2018.