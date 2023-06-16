Here is why Giani Harpreet Singh resigns as Akal Takht Jathedar

Giani Harpreet Singh, who had been the acting Jathedar of Akal Takht for the past four and a half years, has resigned from his additional charge, leading to the appointment of Giani Raghbir Singh, who has been chosen as the new Jathedar of the Akal Takht by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday.

The speculations on the reasons behind the sudden resignations are still not clear, however reports claim that Giani Harpreet faced criticism from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership when he attended the engagement ceremony of Raghav Chadda, an AAP leader. This incident provided an opening for anti-Jathedar factions to intensify their efforts to remove him from his position.

However, sources revealed that this issue was not the primary cause of the confrontation between Giani Harpreet and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Instead, a section of SAD leaders openly expressed their discontent over his failure to take action against officials of the Haryana Gurdwaras Management Committee.

The appointment of Giani Harpreet Singh as the Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht came as a surprise in October 2018. Despite never being officially confirmed for the position, Giani Harpreet proved his mettle since assuming the role.

One notable incident that showcased his resilience was his refusal to heed the constant calls of a radical preacher, Amritpal Singh, who urged for a Sarbat Khalsa, the highest assembly of Sikhs, to address a particular issue. Amritpal even insinuated that Giani Harpreet’s reluctance was due to alleged influence from a specific family, the Badals, further complicating matters.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a rare move, criticized the Akal Takht head for advocating the release of numerous individuals apprehended during the Amritpal controversy.

During the standoff between the Akali Dal and the BJP over the contentious farm laws, Giani Harpreet maintained his independent stance. While the Akali Dal severed ties with the BJP, the Jathedar commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the laws were eventually withdrawn.

Giani Harpreet expressed concern about certain groups within the anti-farm laws movement attempting to distance themselves from Sikh values, heritage, and unity with other communities. He acknowledged the potential ramifications of portraying the agitation as a conflict between Sikhs and the Indian government or Hindus. Consequently, he thanked the Indian government and PM Modi for averting a potentially significant crisis.

Giani Harpreet Singh’s tenure as Jathedar of the Akal Takht took an interesting turn following the farm laws agitation, as he began to display a different attitude towards the BJP and the issue of separatism. This transformation was particularly significant considering his perceived affiliation with the Akali Dal, with the additional fact that he belonged to a Dalit family from Muktsar, the stronghold of the Badals.

In recent times, certain leaders within the Akali Dal became increasingly concerned about Giani Harpreet’s rising prominence and started accusing him of having close ties with the BJP. Notably, the president of the Akali Dal’s Delhi unit openly criticized him, highlighting the perceived influence of the BJP over the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

The Akali Dal leaders also pointed out instances such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Giani Harpreet at the Akal Takht office and the reported communication between him and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who serves as the BJP Punjab in-charge.

Observers recognized Giani Harpreet’s ability to swiftly adapt to his role, taking advantage of his relative anonymity and lack of preconceived expectations when he replaced the unpopular Giani Gurbachan Singh as Jathedar. During this time, he was pursuing a PhD in comparative religion from Punjabi University in Patiala. This relative obscurity helped him gain support from anti-Badal factions within the SGPC, and his efforts to establish connections with jathedars appointed by the Sarbat Khalsa, who posed challenges to his authority and that of the SGPC, earned him goodwill.

Beyond the Sikh community, Giani Harpreet received praise for his appeals to Sikhs to aid Kashmiri Muslim girls stranded in various parts of North India following the abrogation of Article 370. He further garnered attention by voicing his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), citing concerns about its discriminatory nature towards Muslims.