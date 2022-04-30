GI Pavilion at Aahar gives GI holders a platform to showcase their products

The Geographical indication (GI) got a major boost at the five-day-long International Food & Hospitality Fair Aahar 2022 which came to an end today. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) set up GI Pavilion to promote GIs to domestic as well as international buyers.

The event offered an opportunity to showcase Indian tradition, culture, and enterprising activities under a single umbrella. Twenty-five GI products were showcased at the fair from across the country.

A large number of traders visited Aahar 2022, which helped the GI holders build connections and boost their business. The visitors included the representatives of the best hotels, restaurants, catering industry, buyers, and distributors who were looking to source the best of the products in the food, hospitality, and equipment sectors.

‘Aahar’is a prestigious event organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation. Its 36th edition took place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from April 26 to April 30, 2022. AAHAR is Asia’s most well-known brand in Food & Hospitality. This show is now a well-known destination for global vendors as well as sourcing professionals.

GI Pavilion was set up under the category of “Food products and beverages.” It displayed select agricultural and foodstuff registered as GIs ranging from food products such as sweets, spices, cereals, and fruits at the exhibit.

Geographical Indications of India boast of a variety of products including agricultural, natural, manufactured goods, foodstuff, and handicrafts. GIs are originated or manufactured in a specific territory, region, or locality and where a given quality, reputation, or other characteristic of such goods is essentially attributable to their geographical origin. There are currently 390 GIs registered in the country.