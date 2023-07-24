Ghulam Nabi Azad seeks early assembly elections in J&K

Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday sought immediate announcement of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as people have been suffering for want of elected representatives in their respective areas.

Addressing a rally in North Kashmir’s Gurez, Azad said elections are the only panacea for all ills of Jammu and Kashmir as people prefer to get redressal of their woes from their elected representative, who is well equipped with the local aspirations at village level.

“People are suffering as development in holistic terms has not percolated down to village level in distant border areas where the reach of administration has been minimal over the years. Residents yearn for elected representatives for early redressal of basic issues confronting them, he said.

Hailing the role of people of Gurez during the peak militancy, Azad said people in the border areas are working in tandem with security forces to maintain peace and tranquillity. “Apart from security forces, people of Gurez deserve appreciation for making the border area a peaceful zone where militancy never had any foothold,” he added.