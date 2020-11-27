Telangana BJP today promised to conduct free Covid test and distribute the vaccine according to central government stipulations through primary health centre if the party wins the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation( GHMC) poll slated for 1 December.

Releasing the party manifesto for GHMC poll BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said :“In Telangana we saw how the Covid statistics were suppressed , people were left to fend for themselves in private hospitals and spent some 10 lakhs on treatment and there was no government role and hence we promise that GHMC will participate fully in the vaccination process through primary health centres and people would not be required to go to private hospitals.”

Taking a leaf out of Kejriwal government in Delhi the Telangana BJP also promised free travel to women commuters in all forms of transport including Hyderabad Metro.The party also promised free power to houses using less than 100 units per month. Apart from scrapping the controversial Layout Registration Scheme (LRS) introduced by the TRS government in order to approve illegal layouts the party also promised Rs 25,000 to the flood affected families in Greater Hyderabad area. Those who have received Rs 10,000 from the government will receive another Rs 15,000.

The party promised tap connection to every household and free drinking water as well as free tabs and quality WiFi to the poor students to attend online classes.Fadnavis also promised that Telangana Liberation Day will be celebrated if the party was voted to power and the manifesto spoke about reclaiming the old city area from AIMIM.

The TRS took a dig at the BJP for using photographs in its manifesto which are evidences of the development of the Hyderabad city under TRS.