“Ghamandiya alliance would have been exposed…,” PM Modi attacks Opposition over no-trust motion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Opposition’s ‘ghamandiaya’ (arrogant) alliance had got scared of voting in the no-confidence motion they had brought against him in Parliament.

“We defeated the opposition’s no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. The members of the opposition left Parliament mid-way,” PM Modi said while addressing the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal through video conferencing.

“The truth is that the opposition got scared of voting on no-confidence motion. Had there been voting, the ‘ghamandiya’ alliance would have been exposed,” PM Modi said.

The no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.

Members of Opposition parties staged a walkout while PM was replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion.

PM Modi further said that he had the opportunity to interact with representatives of ‘Sthaniya Swaraj’ in Haryana and today you all have assembled in West Bengal.

“A few days ago, I had the opportunity to interact with representatives of ‘Sthaniya Swaraj’ in Haryana and today you all have assembled in West Bengal. As our national president (JP Nadda) said, no matter how busy I am, I find time for my party,” PM Modi.

Earlier on August 7, PM Modi participated in a two-day regional Panchayati Raj council held in Haryana.

The Prime Minister further said that post 2014, the BJP government had worked a lot to strengthen Panchayati Raj and local Swaraj and for Panchayati Raj bodies a provision of over Rs 2 lakh crore had been made which is three times in compression to the last government.