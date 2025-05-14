German delegation meets Haryana CM to discuss progress of new manufacturing plant in Jhajjar

A German delegation led by Markus Kerkhoff, Group CEO of Poppe + Potthoff GmbH, Germany, called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Wednesday to apprise him of the progress of their automobile component manufacturing plant in Jhajjar district.

The delegation included Thorsten Ellersieck, Head of Sales, Poppe + Potthoff, along with representatives from Lalbaba Engineering Limited, the Indian partner in this strategic joint venture.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the delegation expressed keen interest in expanding their investment footprint in Haryana, citing the state’s industry-friendly policies and proactive support from the government. Poppe + Potthoff, which has its presence in 70–80 countries, is also exploring the establishment of a new R&D facility in Haryana and plans to create a structured system for employing skilled manpower from the state to meet both global and domestic requirements.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Saini, while interacting with the delegation, said that the Haryana government is empowering its youth through world-class skill development initiatives. The state has been proactively aligning its training programmes with global industry standards to ensure that the workforce is equipped with the latest technical knowledge and practical expertise.

The chief minister urged the Poppe + Potthoff delegation to recognize and harness the immense potential of Haryana’s talented youth by offering them meaningful employment opportunities. He said that the state government is fully supporting efforts to build strong partnerships between industries and educational institutions, especially technical, and help create a system that trains youth to meet both local and global job needs.

It was informed in the meeting that Poppe + Potthoff GmbH, Germany and Lalbaba collaboration represents a landmark step in strengthening India’s manufacturing capabilities, promoting import substitution, and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat under the Prime Minister’s Make in India initiative.

The new joint venture facility in Jhajjar embodies a shared commitment to sustainable, future-ready manufacturing. Conceptualized as a zero-discharge plant, the facility will derive 40 per cent of its energy needs from solar power, aligning with India’s environmental goals.

The plant will focus on producing high-precision components such as fuel injection and airbag tubes – products that are currently fully imported. Localizing the production of these critical components will not only strengthen our national supply chain but also generate skilled employment and significantly reduce dependency on imports.