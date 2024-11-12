Genetic relation of Kashmir areas traced to Central Asia : FSL study

The first ever genetic data study conducted by Jammu and Kashmir’s Forensic Science Laboratory has confirmed considerable admixture and genetic relation of different districts of Kashmir with adjoining Central Asian and Arab countries which were connected through ancient silk route.

The Silk Road was established in 130 B.C. when the Han Dynasty of China opened trade with the West through a network of land and sea routes that crossed China, India, Persia, Arabia, Greece, and Italy.

Forensic Science Laboratory, Jammu and Kashmir, has announced the first ever genetic data publication based on hyper variable Short Tandem Repeats (STR’s) on UT’s human population which was published in International Journal of Legal Medicine (IJLM), an official said.

Pertinently, the study was conducted on 694 unrelated individuals selected randomly from the large population to find out the genetic implications of demographic dynamics that have taken place in the region.

Jammu districts, on the other hand, showed appreciable genetic similarities with adjoining states of Indian Union. Besides, Ramban, Reasi and Kishtwar, though adjacent geographically, were found to be genetically scattered, he said.

“This is the first broad based autosomal STR study that has a potential impact on justice delivery in the courts of Law. DNA evidence produced in the courts will now be supplemented by the statistical data presenting the weight of evidence. Besides, it will have a profound impact on the management of genetic diseases in the UT of J&K”, said the lead author, Dr Nadeem Mubarik.

FSL Director Gurmukh Singh, applauding contributions of all the authors, said that this will unequivocally have a positive impact on delivery of justice in the courts thus increasing the rate of conviction in DNA related cases especially in (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) POCSO cases.

Moreover, such a contribution will undoubtedly help in boosting research and development in FSL J&K. Officer in-charge FSL Srinagar, Syed Ishfaq Manzoor, congratulated the team of scientists for achieving this milestone. He said that this publication will have an everlasting impact on the justice delivery system in the UT of J & K.