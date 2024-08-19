General Sundararajan Padmanabhan passes away

General Sundararajan Padmanabhan, who served as the 20th Chief of the Army Staff, passed away in Chennai on Sunday night.

General Padmanabhan, 83, leaves behind a legacy of exemplary leadership and dedication to the nation.

Born on December 5, 1940, in Thiruvananthapuram, he was a distinguished alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, and the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla.

He was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery on December 13, 1959, marking the beginning of an illustrious career spanning over four decades.

Throughout his service, General Padmanabhan held numerous key command, staff, and instructional appointments. He commanded the Gazala Field Regiment, two infantry brigades and an artillery brigade.

As a Major General, he commanded an Infantry Division in the Western Sector and as a Lieutenant General, he led a Corps in Kashmir Valley, where he played a crucial role in counter-terrorism operations.

On September 1, 1996, General Padmanabhan took over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command and later, the Southern Command. He assumed the office of the Chief of Army Staff on October 1, 2000.

Known affectionately as “Paddy” among his peers, General Padmanabhan’s legacy is marked by his commitment to the welfare of soldiers, modernisation of the Indian Army and strategic vision. He was also an Honorary ADC to the President of India.

General Padmanabhan led the Indian Army during the crucial period of ‘Operation PARAKRAM’. He retired on December 31, 2002, after 43 years of exemplary service. His death is a great loss to the nation and the Indian Army.

The Indian Army mourned the passing of General Padmanabhan. Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army offered their tribute and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.