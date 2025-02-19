General secretaries/in-charges will be accountable for state poll results: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said general secretaries or in-charges will be accountable for the electoral outcome in their respective states, and emphasized on promoting people who stand with the party like a rock even in adverse circumstances.

The statement of the Congress chief comes in the wake of the party’s dismal performance in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls. The party drew a blank in the polls.

Chairing a meeting of the general secretaries and in-charges, in the presence of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party’s General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, Kharge while mentioning accountability said, “All of you will be accountable for the organisation and future election results of the states under your charge.”

Stressing on strengthening the party, he said, “It is your responsibility to make the organisation strong from state headquarters to booth as soon as possible. You will have to go to the booth yourself for this work, work hard and interact with the workers. If you yourself go to the booth, mandal, block, district and state level, then you will be able to connect new people there.”

Kharge said the party should promote people who are committed to the ideology of the Congress party and stand with it like a rock even in adverse situations.

Claiming that voter list manipulation was happening on a large scale in elections, the Congress chief said Gandhi had also raised this in Lok Sabha.

Kharge pointed out “how the names of Congress supporters were deleted from the voter list or the names were removed and added in a different polling booth.

Accusing the BJP of adding fresh names just before the elections, he said, “This rigging has to be stopped at all costs.”

During the meeting, among others, he also mentioned recent “inhuman” deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US.

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre over the matter, “Despite Modiji’s visit, America is sending back Indian citizens in handcuffs like before. Vegetarian passengers were given non-vegetarian food. Our government has failed to protest properly against this insult.”