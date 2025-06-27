Gehlot urges Rajasthan CM to halt construction at ‘Dol Ka Badh’

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to incumbent Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, recommending an immediate halt to all construction-related activities at Dol Ka Badh, a green forest grove in Jaipur.

He has also urged that the area be conserved as a monumental urban forest with sustainable projects like a biodiversity park.

Citing concerns raised by the Save Dol Ka Badh Movement, Gehlot supported the demand of environmental activists to stop all ongoing development work in the area.

The senior Congress leader opposed proposals for establishing a Fintech Park, PM Unity Mall, Rajasthan Mandapam, and a hotel at the site.

Instead, he suggested that the government and the Rajasthan Industrial and Investment Corporation (RIICO) consider more environment-friendly projects such as a Biodiversity Park, Biodiversity Museum, Climate Justice Center, and Herbal Research Center, as proposed by the movement.

Dol Ka Badh is regarded as Jaipur’s last urban forest grove, spread across nearly 100 acres and home to over 2,400 trees, including 60 varieties of medicinal plants.

The area also provides shelter to more than 85 species of birds and wildlife such as the blue bull (nilgai) and other smaller species.

The Save Dol Ka Badh Movement began in 2021 in response to construction proposals at the site, including under the previous Gehlot-led Congress government. However, following Gehlot’s intervention in 2023, construction work was halted.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari—also the Princess of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family—had in September 2023 urged the state government to stop ongoing work and conserve the site as an urban forest grove. At the time, she was a Member of Parliament representing the Rajsamand constituency.

Meanwhile, the indefinite sit-in protest and relay hunger strike by environmental activists continued in Jaipur on Friday. According to a spokesperson for the movement, four activists, including Rekha Sharma and Sangram Singh, were on hunger strike today.

